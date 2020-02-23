Romano struck out one in a scoreless fourth inning Saturday against the Yankees while hitting 98 mph with his fastball, Gregor Chisholm of The Toronto Star reports.

The 26-year-old had a rough big-league debut last year, posting a 7.63 ERA and 1.70 WHIP through 15.1 innings, but his 28.0 percent strikeout rate -- on the heels of 53 Ks in 37.2 innings for Triple-A Buffalo -- and high-octane stuff have kept him in the picture for the Jays. If Romano can sharpen his control and command and put together a strong spring, he could head north with a high-leverage role in a bullpen that remains unsettled behind closer Ken Giles.