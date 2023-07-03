Romano (3-4) took the loss in Sunday's 5-4 loss to the Red Sox. He allowed one run on one hit and one walk while striking out one over one inning.

After entering the 4-4 ballgame in the top of the ninth, Romano surrendered a solo home run to Alex Verdugo on the very first pitch. The long ball was the second Romano has dished out over the last four games, a stretch in which he's given up three runs with three strikeouts over 3.1 innings. Despite taking his fourth loss of the year, Romano remains tied for the league lead in saves with 24.