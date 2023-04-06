Romano earned a save against the Royals on Wednesday with one scoreless inning. He allowed one hit and struck out one batter.

Alek Manoah gave Toronto seven scoreless innings, and Eric Swanson put up another zero in the eighth. The Blue Jays then turned to Romano, who completed the combined shutout and picked up his third save of the campaign with a scoreless frame. The closer is tied with David Bednar for the MLB lead in saves, and he's allowed just one hit while posting a 4:0 K:BB over three innings so far this season.