Romano allowed one run on one hit and struck out one over one inning to earn the save in Wednesday's 3-1 win over the White Sox.

Romano had enough of a cushion that he was able to get away with allowing a solo home run to Korey Lee. This was the second outing in a row in which Romano's given up a homer. The right-hander is 8-for-9 in save chances this season while pitching to a shaky 6.59 ERA, 1.46 WHIP and 13:4 K:BB over 13.2 innings. He's yet to go more than two outings in a row without giving up a run, so while he remains the Blue Jays' closer, his appearances have often included a dash of drama.