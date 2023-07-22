Romano (4-5) allowed a run on a hit and two walks over two-thirds of an inning, taking the loss Friday versus the Mariners.

It wasn't a save situation, but Romano struggled in his second outing since returning from a back injury suffered at the All-Star Game. He's converted his last 16 save chances, but he's also taken three losses while allowing six runs over 20.1 innings over that span. For the season, Romano has a 2.97 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 48:13 K:BB through 39.1 innings while adding 26 saves in 29 chances.