Blue Jays manager John Schneider confirmed Wednesday that Romano (elbow) will begin the season on the injured list, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.

The skipper had indicated Monday that an IL stint for Romano was a strong possibility, and now he's confirmed it. The good news is Romano seems to be on the mend and the hope is that he will be ready to resume throwing off a mound next week. With Erik Swanson (forearm) also out, Chad Green, Yimi Garcia and Tim Mayza are in the mix for early-season saves in Toronto's bullpen.