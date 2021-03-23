Romano struck out the side without allowing a hit during his appearance Monday.
Romano needed only 15 pitches to retire the side in order, nine of which went for strikes. He now has a 12:1 K:BB across five innings of work this spring and could be the favorite for saves in Toronto with Kirby Yates (arm) sidelined.
