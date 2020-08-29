Romano (finger) was placed on the 10-day injured list Saturday, Mike Wilner of Sportsnet 590 The Fan reports.

Romano was pulled from Friday's game against the Orioles with a right middle finger injury which reportedly "went numb" during his outing. He underwent an MRI Saturday morning but has yet to receive results back. With Romano unavailable, Anthony Bass figures to reassume his role as the team's closer for the time being.