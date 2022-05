Romano (illness) will likely be available for Friday's game against the Reds, Scott Mitchell of TSN.ca reports.

The right-hander has been dealing with a gastrointestinal infection since Monday, but he treated the issue with antibiotics this week and will likely be available out of the bullpen for Friday's series opener against the Reds. Assuming Romano is available, Adam Cimber would likely revert to a setup role after serving as the interim closer.