Romano (elbow) is expected to be activated from the 10-day injured list when eligible Saturday, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.

The 27-year-old landed on the injured list April 15 with right ulnar neuritis, but he's throwing a side session Sunday since it's apparently a minor issue. Romano should be back next weekend if he avoids any setbacks throughout the week. The right-hander could step in as Toronto's closer since Julian Merryweather (oblique) is likely facing a longer absence.