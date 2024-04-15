Blue Jays manager John Schneider said Monday that Romano (elbow) will be activated soon and will immediately regain his closer job, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.

The strong indication seems to be that Romano will be activated Tuesday. Romano retired just three of the eight batters he faced during a rehab assignment with Triple-A Buffalo, but it does not appear Schneider will hesitate to use him in a save situation right away. The closer has been out with right elbow inflammation.