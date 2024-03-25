Blue Jays manager John Schneider said Monday that it's "reasonable to say" that Romano (elbow) will begin the season on the injured list, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.
Erik Swanson (forearm) is also expected to be IL-bound, which could leave closing duties, at least initially, to Yimi Garcia or perhaps Chad Green. Romano was slated to play catch over the weekend and the hope is that he'll begin ramping up with mound work soon, so it's possible his stint on the injured list is a relatively short one. For now, though, there is no timetable.
