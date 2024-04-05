Romano (elbow) threw his second bullpen session Thursday and is expected to throw live batting practice next, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.
The right-hander continues to progress in his throwing program, and he could be ready for a minor-league rehab assignment after one or two live sessions versus hitters. Romano doesn't have an officially timeline for his return from the injured list, but a mid-April activation seems realistic at this point.
