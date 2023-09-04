Romano pitched a perfect ninth to pick up the save Sunday against Colorado.

Romano slammed the door on the Rockies with three fly-ball outs. It was the ninth consecutive outing for Romano in which he hasn't allowed a run. He remains one of the top closers in the game with a 2.44 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 59 strikeouts to go along with 32 saves in 48 innings spread out over 50 appearances.