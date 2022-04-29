Romano recorded the save, allowing one hit while striking out one over a scoreless inning in Thursday's 1-0 win over the Red Sox.
Thursday's performance was a nice bounce-back for Romano, who recorded his first blown save of the season earlier in the week. Currently his nine saves have him ranked second in the league, trailing only Milwaukee closer Josh Hader, who has 10 saves.
