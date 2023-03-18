Romano struck out the side in a perfect ninth inning during Friday's split-squad game against the Phillies.

It's a bit odd to see a closer actually work the ninth in a meaningless Grapefruit League game, when the opposition's big-league hitters have generally already hit the showers, but Romano still carved up the minor-league batters he got to face. The right-hander has a 9:2 K:BB through 5.2 spring innings and looks more than ready for the regular season to begin. After recording 59 saves over the last two years with a 2.13 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and 11.20 K/9, Romano heads into 2023 as one of the most reliable closing options available to fantasy GMs.