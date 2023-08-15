Romano (back) was activated from the 15-day injured list Tuesday, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.
Romano wound up being sidelined just a couple days beyond the minimum 15 with lower-back inflammation. The closer made one scoreless rehab appearance with Triple-A Buffalo to show the Blue Jays he was ready to go. Romano should immediately regain ninth-inning duties for Toronto.
