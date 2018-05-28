Blue Jays' Jordan Romano: Moves to 9-0 in 2018

Romano, making his Triple-A debut, picked up his ninth win in the minors this season while allowing two runs over five innings with five strikeouts in Buffalo's win over Rochester on Sunday.

Romano was the organization's 10th-round pick in 2014, and while not a major prospect he's certainly making the organization think twice about him being just major-league bullpen filler down the road. Between Double-A and Triple-A this season, Romano is now 9-0 with a 2.70 ERA and a 54:24 K:BB ratio over 58.0 innings. We'll see if he can keep up the good work now that he's at Toronto's highest minors level.