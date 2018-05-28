Blue Jays' Jordan Romano: Moves to 9-0 in 2018
Romano, making his Triple-A debut, picked up his ninth win in the minors this season while allowing two runs over five innings with five strikeouts in Buffalo's win over Rochester on Sunday.
Romano was the organization's 10th-round pick in 2014, and while not a major prospect he's certainly making the organization think twice about him being just major-league bullpen filler down the road. Between Double-A and Triple-A this season, Romano is now 9-0 with a 2.70 ERA and a 54:24 K:BB ratio over 58.0 innings. We'll see if he can keep up the good work now that he's at Toronto's highest minors level.
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball: Best Week 10 matchups
Chris Towers says you should target Matt Carpenter and fade Rafael Devers
-
Fantasy baseball: Bench Shaw in Week 10
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 10
Denard Span should hit the ground running with his new team while Brandon Nimmo gets to enjoy...
-
Podcast: Ranking Alex Reyes
Alex Reyes is nearing his 2018 debut and it’s time to discuss his value. Plus we’ll catch you...
-
Week 10 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 10 (May 28-June 3) offers so many two-start options that you probably won't need to resort...
-
Waivers: Duffy back?
Heath Cummings looks at Danny Duffy's rebound performance and a couple of outfielders who just...