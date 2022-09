Romano earned a save against the Orioles on Wednesday, striking out two batters in a perfect inning of work.

Toronto starter Alek Manoah was dominant in eight frames, and he turned it over to Romano in the ninth inning to hold a three-run lead. The All-Star closer did so easily, throwing 12 of 16 pitches for strikes and punching out a pair of batters en route to his 31st save of the campaign. That puts him into a tie for second place in the category, one behind Atlanta's Kenley Jansen.