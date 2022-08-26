Romano (5-3) picked up the win in Thursday's extra-inning victory over the Red Sox, giving up two hits and a walk over two scoreless innings while striking out two.

The Toronto closer entered a tie game in the ninth inning and stifled Boston's offense, emerging with the win when the Blue Jays pushed across a run in the top of the 10th. Romano has a 1.29 ERA, 0.71 WHIP, 13:3 K:BB, two wins and seven saves over 11 appearances since the All-Star break, and with the Jays fighting for a wild-card spot, he's likely to continue seeing a heavy workload down the stretch.