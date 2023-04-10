Romano (1-0) earned the win and was charged with a blown save Sunday against the Angels. He gave up three runs on two hits with three strikeouts and two walks across one inning.

The right-hander allowed just one baserunner in his first four outings of the season, but he struggled with his command Sunday and was unable to maintain a three-run advantage. Romano picked up the win since the Blue Jays reclaimed the lead in the 10th and held on, so fantasy managers were able to get something out of the rough performance. The 29-year-old has converted four of five save chances and has a 5.40 ERA and 7:2 K:BB across his first five frames of 2023.