Romano gave up a hit and struck out one in a scoreless ninth inning Friday to record his 14th save of the season in a 3-0 win over the Mets.

The right-hander sits third in the majors in saves, three behind leader Emmanuel Clase, but like the Cleveland closer, Romano hasn't been his usual dominant self this season. He's already blown three save chances, and he's been scored upon in six of his 24 appearances, leading to a 3.13 ERA and 1.22 WHIP despite a 29:7 K:BB through 23 innings.