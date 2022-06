Romano gave up two hits and struck out one in a scoreless ninth inning Tuesday to record his 16th save of the season in a 6-5 win over the White Sox.

The right-hander remains in the lead in the American League for saves, sitting two ahead of Liam Hendriks. Romano hasn't been quite as sharp as he was in 2021, but he still boasts a 2.66 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 29.4 percent strikeout rate through 20.1 innings on the season.