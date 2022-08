Romano tossed 1.1 scoreless innings Tuesday to record his 28th save of the season in a 5-3 win over the Cubs.

He didn't strike out a batter, but the lone baserunner he allowed came on a hit by pitch. Romano hasn't been tagged with a run in seven straight appearances, and since the All-Star break he sports a 1.10 ERA, 0.67 WHIP and 14:3 K:BB through 16.1 innings while converting eight of nine save chances.