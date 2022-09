Romano gave up a hit and struck out two in a scoreless ninth inning Friday to record his 32nd save of the season in a 4-3 win over the Rangers.

The right-hander extended his scoreless streak to 11 straight appearances with another dominant performance. Romano has a 17:3 K:BB through 12.2 innings during that stretch, and he now sports a dazzling 1.99 ERA and 0.99 WHIP on the season.