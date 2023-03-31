Romano picked up the save in Thursday's 10-9 win over the Cardinals. He struck out two over one perfect inning.
Romano brought some stability to a wild game, retiring the side in order on 12 pitches and punching out two in the process. He was the last of eight pitchers to appear for the Blue Jays. The right-hander now has 60 saves in 67 chances since the start of the 2021 season.
