Romano struck out out three batters over 1.1 perfect innings of relief to record his 29th save of the season in Friday's 2-1 win over the Rangers.

The right-hander fired 14 of 18 pitches for strikes in an impressive performance, fanning Josh Jung, Jonah Heim and Mitch Garver to lock down his 10th straight successful save chance. Romano has a 1.74 ERA, 0.97 WHIP and 13:2 K:BB in 10.1 innings since his last blown save May 20, and he's firmly on pace to top the career-high 36 saves he collected in 2022.