General manager Ross Atkins said Friday that Romano (finger) is beginning spring training with no restrictions, Mike Wilner of the Toronto Star reports.

The 27-year-old missed the entirety of September and was left off the roster for the AL Wild Card Series due to a sprained finger, but he's a full go for the start of spring training. Romano had a 1.23 ERA, 0.89 WHIP and 21:5 K:BB over 14.2 innings during 2020 before the injury, and he's expected to open 2021 as the setup man for closer Kirby Yates (elbow).