Romano (finger) remains without a timeline to return from the 10-day injured list, but the Blue Jays expect to gain clarity on that front in the coming days, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.

In a related note, manager Charlie Montoyo said Wednesday that Ken Giles (forearm) is nearing a return from the 45-day IL, so Romano doesn't look like he'll have a chance at re-entering the closer conversation even if he makes it back before the regular season ends Sept. 27. Before being diagnosed with a sprained right finger and landing on the IL, Romano had been the Jays' best reliever this season, posting a 1.23 ERA, 0.89 WHIP and 21:5 K:BB in 14.2 innings. Shortly before getting hurt, Romano appeared to settle in as the team's primary ninth-inning man after converting two of three save chances, but Toronto will lean on Rafael Dolis and Anthony Bass as their main closing options until Giles is ready to retake the role.