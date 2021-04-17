Romano's elbow injury is believed to be a short-term issue, Gregor Chisholm of the Toronto Star reports.
Romano was placed on the 10-day injured list with right ulnar neuritis Thursday, but he isn't expected to spend much more than the minimum amount of time on the IL. Since Julian Merryweather (oblique) is believed to have more of a long-term injury, Romano could see save chances for the Blue Jays once he's back in action.
