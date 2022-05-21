Romano worked a perfect ninth inning Friday to record his 13th save of the season in Friday's 2-1 win over the Reds.

Seeing his first action since May 14 after overcoming a gastrointestinal infection, Romano needed only 10 pitches (seven strikes) to set down Cincy's 6-7-8 hitters. It's the first time in almost a month the right-hander didn't strike out a batter in an appearance, but his fastball topped out at 97.1 mph and he should regain his dominance once he puts the illness fully behind him. On the season, Romano sports a 2.87 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 17:5 K:BB through 15.2 innings.