Romano struck out one in a perfect ninth inning Wednesday to record his 18th save of the season in a 6-3 win over the Rays.

The Jays closer had a bumpy couple outings earlier in September, but for the most part Romano has been outstanding this season. He sports a 2.41 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 73:20 K:BB through 56 innings, and he's picked up a win (seven), save or hold (five) in 30 of his 56 appearances.