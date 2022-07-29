Romano earned a save over the Tigers on Thursday, pitching 1.1 perfect innings. He didn't strike out any batters.

A vast majority of Romano's appearances this season have been one inning or less, but he was brought in with two outs in the eighth frame Thursday to face George Springer, who represented the tying run. Romano got Springer to fly out, then set down the side in order in the ninth inning to finish off the save. This was the right-hander's 22nd save of the season and the third in which he's recorded more than three outs.