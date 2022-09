Romano struck out one in a perfect ninth inning Monday to record his 33rd save of the season in a 3-2 win over the Rays.

He fired seven of 11 pitches for strikes in converting his eighth straight save chances, including six in his last six appearances. Romano is now one back of Emmanuel Clase for the MLB saves lead, and a 12-game scoreless streak has reduced his ratios on the season to a stellar 1.95 ERA, 0.98 WHIP and 64:17 K:BB through 55.1 innings.