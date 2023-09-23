Romano picked up the save in Friday's 6-2 win over Tampa Bay. He allowed no hits and one walk while striking out one over 1.1 scoreless innings.

Romano entered with the bases loaded in the bottom of the eighth and induced a Curtis Mead grounder to escape the jam before shutting down the Rays in the ninth. The 30-year-old closer added to his current stretch of consecutive saves, pushing the mark up to 26. He hasn't blown a save since May 20 against the Orioles. Romano has produced another steady season with a 2.40 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 69:24 K:BB over 56.1 innings.