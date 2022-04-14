Romano gave up one hit and struck out one in a scoreless ninth inning Wednesday to collect his fourth save of the season in a 6-4 win over the Yankees.
Romano has now saved all four of Toronto's wins so far and appears set to join the ranks of elite closers this season. The 28-year-old has yet to walk a batter through four innings of work and has racked up four strikeouts.
