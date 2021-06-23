Romano gave up a hit and struck out one in a scoreless ninth inning Tuesday to record his fourth save of the season in a 2-1 win over the Marlins.

It was the right-hander's first save in June, but that's through no fault of Romano's. He's reeled off 12 straight appearances without an earned run, and on the season sports a 1.42 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 33:13 K:BB through 25.1 innings.