Romano struck out two in a perfect ninth inning Friday to record his ninth save of the season in a 3-2 win over the Mariners.

He fired 11 of 14 pitches for strikes to move into a tie for the league lead in saves with Josh Hader and Emmanuel Clase. Romano has been scored upon only twice in 12 appearances to begin the season, and as the season progresses, his 3.18 ERA and 1.24 WHIP figure to continue coming down to something closer to the 2.13 and 1.03 marks he's posted over the last two years since taking over ninth-inning duties for Toronto.