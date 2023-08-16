Romano struck out two in a perfect ninth inning Tuesday to record his 29th save of the season in a 2-1 win over the Phillies.

In his first appearance since being activated from the injured list earlier in the day, Romano fired eight of 11 pitches for strikes and topped out at 99.6 mph with his fastball, fanning Bryce Harper and Nick Castellanos along the way. The right-hander appears set to immediately resume closing duties for Toronto, with Jordan Hicks and Erik Swanson slipping back into setup roles.