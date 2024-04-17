Romano gave up one run on one hit plus a hit by pitch in the ninth inning Tuesday to record his first save of the season in a 5-4 win over the Yankees.

Making his first appearance of 2024 after beginning the year on the IL due to elbow inflammation, Romano wasn't quite his usual dominant self, but his velocity was fine -- he topped out at 97.6 mph with his fastball -- and he was able to get the job done. The right-hander has produced 36 saves in each of the last two seasons, and he has a secure hold on the closer role in Toronto.