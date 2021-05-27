Romano pitched a perfect seventh inning Thursday while striking out one to record the save in the win over the Yankees.

Many Blue Jays relievers have fulfilled the closing role this season. Romano finds himself back in this role as Rafael Dolis (calf) and Julian Merryweather (oblique) remain on the injured list. After picking up the save Thursday, Romano has fired five scoreless innings on only one hit and one walk while striking out nine in his last five appearances. He has a 2.04 ERA and a 1.02 WHIP with 24 strikeouts in 17.2 innings.