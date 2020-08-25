Romano picked up the save after allowing one hit and one walk while striking out two in a scoreless inning Monday against the Rays.
Romano gave up an infield hit and then walked a batter, putting the tying run on first base. However, he managed to slam the door by fanning one and inducing a pair of groundouts. Romano has now secured two saves in two straight outings, emerging as the temporary closer while Ken Giles (forearm) returns to health.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Jordan Romano: Picks up first save•
-
Blue Jays' Jordan Romano: Strikes out side, earns second win•
-
Blue Jays' Jordan Romano: Emerging as bullpen ace•
-
Blue Jays' Jordan Romano: Earns win in relief•
-
Blue Jays' Jordan Romano: Opening Day roster spot secure•
-
Blue Jays' Jordan Romano: Flashing velocity in camp•