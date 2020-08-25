Romano picked up the save after allowing one hit and one walk while striking out two in a scoreless inning Monday against the Rays.

Romano gave up an infield hit and then walked a batter, putting the tying run on first base. However, he managed to slam the door by fanning one and inducing a pair of groundouts. Romano has now secured two saves in two straight outings, emerging as the temporary closer while Ken Giles (forearm) returns to health.