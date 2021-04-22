Blue Jays general manager Ross Atkins said Romano (elbow) has a "strong chance" of being activated from the 10-day injured list Saturday, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Just as Toronto anticipated, Romano looks to be trending toward a minimum-length stay on the IL due to right elbow neuritis. Once activated, Romano should re-enter the closer picture for Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo, who hasn't settled on a clear ninth-inning man before or since Romano was placed on the IL. Anthony Castro recorded Toronto's lone save since Romano was deactivated, and it was only of the one-out variety.