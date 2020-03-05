Blue Jays' Jordan Romano: Opening Day roster spot secure
Romano appears in strong position to earn a spot in the Blue Jays' Opening Day bullpen after Rafael Dolis required an appendectomy Tuesday, Scott Mitchell of TSN.ca reports.
Dolis will be shut down for a week before he's even re-evaluated, making it likely he begins the season on the 15-day injured list. His expected absence opens up an extra spot in the bullpen, but Romano already looked on track to break camp with the Jays even before Dolis underwent the emergency procedure. Through his first four Grapefruit League outings, Romano had tossed four scoreless frames, permitting only two hits and no walks while striking out six. Given the Jays' lack of established options beyond closer Ken Giles, Romano could have good opportunity to claim a key setup role early on in the campaign.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Jordan Romano: Flashing velocity in camp•
-
Blue Jays' Jordan Romano: Suffers ankle sprain•
-
Blue Jays' Jordan Romano: Gets hit by comebacker•
-
Blue Jays' Jordan Romano: Summoned to majors•
-
Blue Jays' Jordan Romano: Working back from oblique issue•
-
Blue Jays' Jordan Romano: Sent to Triple-A•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball breakouts, sleeper pick
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Baseball sleepers,...
-
What to expect from Sale's injury
With more clarity on Chris Sale's ailment, Chris Towers checks in on how to value him in Drafts.
-
Re-imagining Tiers: Skills, not position
You've heard of positional tiers, but what about skills tiers? Knowing how much of each category...
-
Fantasy Baseball busts: Dodge Darvish
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-avoid Fantasy baseball...
-
Pay the SP, SB premium? You'd better
In light of some extreme trends happening across baseball, Scott White calls for a complete...
-
Top 100 Prospects for 2020
Luis Robert and Jesus Luzardo are primed for a significant 2020 impact, but it's Wander Franco...