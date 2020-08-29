Romano (finger) is expected to miss 2-to-4 weeks with middle finger numbness, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports.
The Blue Jays placed Romano on the 10-day injured list earlier in the day, but it appears as though he will need an extended absence. It's a tough break for the 27-year-old who was enjoying a 1.23 ERA and was just getting acclimated to the closer role before going down with the injury.
