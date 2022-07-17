Romano pitched a perfect ninth inning Sunday with two strikeouts against the Royals and picked up the save.
Romano pitched a second day in a row after giving up two runs and picking up a win Saturday. He is tied for fourth in the majors with 20 saves entering the All-Star break.
