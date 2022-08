Romano earned the save Tuesday in Tampa Bay, allowing a solo homer and striking out one in the ninth inning of a 3-1 victory.

Taylor Walls took Romano deep to lead off the ninth but the 29-year-old bounced back and retired the next three batters on five pitches. He is now 25-for-28 in save chances and has converted his last eight opportunities. Over his last 13 appearances, he's posted a 1.32 ERA, 0.66 WHIP and 15:3 K:BB in 13.2 innings.