Romano picked up the save Saturday against the Pirates, allowing no runs on no hits while striking out two and walking none over one inning.

Romano was lights out in the final inning of Saturday's matchup with the Pirates. He picked up his 29th save of the season, good for third-most in baseball along with Liam Hendriks and Edwin Diaz. Romano now has saves in back-to-back appearances. His last blown save was Aug. 7, a game in which he ended up with the win. The Blue Jays closer has rewarded his team as well as fantasy managers with an impressive season. He has 56 strikeouts across 51.1 innings to go along with a 2.10 ERA.