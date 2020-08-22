Romano allowed one run (zero earned) on two hits and no walks while striking out one over one inning as he picked up the save Friday against the Rays.

Romano has been a dominant bullpen arm for the Blue Jays to begin the season, and the team's extra-inning win Friday allowed him to pick up his first major-league save. Anthony Bass has been effective as the team's closer, but he was brought in for the eighth inning in this one, suggesting Romano could earn more save opportunities while Ken Giles (forearm) remains sidelined. The 27-year-old carries a 0.69 ERA, 0.77 WHIP and 19:4 K:BB over 13 innings this season.