Romano allowed one run (zero earned) on two hits and no walks while striking out one over one inning as he picked up the save Friday against the Rays.
Romano has been a dominant bullpen arm for the Blue Jays to begin the season, and the team's extra-inning win Friday allowed him to pick up his first major-league save. Anthony Bass has been effective as the team's closer, but he was brought in for the eighth inning in this one, suggesting Romano could earn more save opportunities while Ken Giles (forearm) remains sidelined. The 27-year-old carries a 0.69 ERA, 0.77 WHIP and 19:4 K:BB over 13 innings this season.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Jordan Romano: Strikes out side, earns second win•
-
Blue Jays' Jordan Romano: Emerging as bullpen ace•
-
Blue Jays' Jordan Romano: Earns win in relief•
-
Blue Jays' Jordan Romano: Opening Day roster spot secure•
-
Blue Jays' Jordan Romano: Flashing velocity in camp•
-
Blue Jays' Jordan Romano: Suffers ankle sprain•