Romano picked up the save Friday against the Angels without allowing a run or a hit.
While Romano didn't issue a strikeout, that's mostly because the Angels were aggressive and forced the right-hander to throw just six pitches -- five of those for strikes. He is now up to four saves on the young year, and he hasn't allowed an earned run in any of his appearances.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Jordan Romano: Grabs another save•
-
Blue Jays' Jordan Romano: Secures save No. 2•
-
Blue Jays' Jordan Romano: Nails down Opening Day win•
-
Blue Jays' Jordan Romano: Looks ready for Opening Day•
-
Blue Jays' Jordan Romano: Won't pitch in WBC•
-
Blue Jays' Jordan Romano: Reaches deal with Toronto•